As Rahul Gandhi’s Case Reaches SC, What Can the Top Court Do?

On Friday, 4 August, the Supreme Court is slated to hear a petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against a Gujarat High Court order which had refused to stay his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

The case pertains to a remark made by Gandhi at an election rally in 2019 and his subsequent conviction over it by a Magistrate court in Gujarat on 23 March this year.

As an apex court bench of Justices BR Gavai and PK Mishra gets ready to hear the case, the questions that linger are:

What are the probable directions in which the top court ruling can go? What are indeed the options before the top court in this case and how can they impact Gandhi’s political future?

We decode.