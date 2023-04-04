'Case Politically Motivated, Verdict Unlawful': 7 Things Rahul Said In His Plea

Ten days after a Gujarat court’s order in a defamation case over his Modi Surname remark, Rahul Gandhi filed a plea challenging his conviction in the Surat Sessions court on Monday, 3 April.

The appeal pointed out that the complaint against him was “politically motivated” and the two-year sentence granted to him was “contrary to the law.”

Following the filing of the plea, the sessions court then went on to grant Gandhi bail and stayed his sentence till the disposal of his plea.

What else did the Congress leader argue in his plea? The Quint takes a look at the top 7 arguments.