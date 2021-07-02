'Press Has Right to Report': HC Reserves Order on Umar Gautam Plea

Observing that the press has a right to report, the Allahabad High Court on Friday, 2 July, reserved an order on a plea moved by Umar Gautam, accused in a religious conversion racket. Gautam had sought a court-ordered restriction on the media from misreporting and making premature statements in connection with the case.

A bench of Justices Ramesh Sinha and Vikas Srivastava, according to LiveLaw, said to Gautam's counsel: