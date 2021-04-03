Post Lockdown, 88% Released Convicts Face Livelihood Struggle

Prayas report reveals the struggles of released prisoners post lockdown
A recent report published by Prayas, a research group at Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, reveals that during the lockdown, almost nine out of every 10 released prisoners lost their source of income, while only 12 percent could continue earning, as the economy tanked.
The present finding is from a rapid assessment study conducted by Prayas, looking at persons affected by India's criminal justice system – released prisoners, families of prisoners, children in conflict with the law and their families, and women discharged from shelter homes and their families.
The purpose of the study was to assess the immediate and long-term impact of the COVID-19 crisis on their life situation and their livelihoods.
The study also looked ahead and highlighted the emerging needs of these persons and their expectations from the government to help them stay afloat through this difficult period.
A total of 503 persons were interviewed between 1 May 2020 and 28 July 2020.
The access to continuous employment and stable income for women was already significantly lesser compared to that of men, before the lockdown. The imposition of the lockdown aggravated that divide, by pushing a vast majority of women out of the workforce.
The loss of jobs forced women to turn to loans to make ends meet. The report shows that among 17 percent of respondents who borrowed money during the lockdown from money lenders, 69 percent were women.
The experiences of the respondents in the study reveal how that section of society fares. A section that has historically struggled to make a decent living due to the absence of safety nets and inadequate access to welfare schemes.
However, their struggles were aggravated manifold by the lockdown. Many struggled to meet even the basic needs of their families, with 87 percent saying they required support for their ration needs. Moreover, online education, which is the new medium of instruction in most schools, was not accessible to many of these children.
The report further highlights that the lockdown magnified the anxiety of those who had a member of their family in prison due to the stoppage of mulakat or meetings in prisons and special homes at the time. This period also saw delays in trials, which added to the stress faced by these families. Many reported difficulties in meeting legal expenses after a drop in their incomes.
The report suggests that one way of addressing the deplorable condition of those who are struggling to reintegrate into society after completing their sentence is providing support in terms of skill training, monetary assistance for self-employment opportunities, and subsistence kits.
