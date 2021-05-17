Srinivas, Gambhir Helped People, Didn’t Hoard Meds: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on May 17 submitted a preliminary report before the Delhi High Court on the alleged “medical mafia-politicians nexus” for hoarding of essential drugs for treating COVID19. Politicians, such as BJP MP Gautam Gambhir and All India Youth Congress President Srinivas B V, were called “alleged black-marketeers” in the petition.
In the status report, the Delhi Police claimed that there was no proof to suggest that either Gambhir or Srinivas committed fraud to hoard medicines for political gains.
The status report was filed in a petition by Dr Deepak Singh, alleging hoarding of medicines by political leaders and seeking a probe into medical mafia-politicians nexus.
However, the Delhi Police sought at least six weeks to fully examine the allegations and conclude the probe. The preliminary report was filed by the Delhi Police after Srinivas’ questioning by the Crime Branch on May 14.
While hearing a PIL on the COVID-19 crisis in Delhi, the Delhi High Court on Monday categorically stated that political leaders should refrain from hoarding drugs used for COVID treatment for political gains.
While the court did not issue any direction to take strict action against such political leaders, it simply asked them to “correct themselves”.
While rapping the politicians for hoarding medicines, the court also directed the Delhi Police to conduct a thorough and timely investigation and submit a status report.
The Congress party on Friday, 14 May, alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah had sent the police to the Youth Congress office in Delhi for questioning its leader Srinivas BV and other party workers engaged in COVID relief work.
Speaking to The Quint, Srinivas confirmed that the Delhi Police had questioned him.
In a scathing attack on the Modi government, Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala took to Twitter to allege that the Centre considered “helping people a crime".
Surjewala said, “Is helping people with oxygen a crime? Is helping dying patients with Remdesivir a crime? Is helping patients with medicines a crime? Is it a crime to arrange for beds and ventilators? Is providing food to the kin of COVID-affected patients and ambulance drivers a crime? It looks like, according to Narendra Modi, it is a crime. That is why PM Modi and Amit Shah sent the police to the Youth Congress office to question Srinivas and other party workers.”
