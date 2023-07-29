Bombay HC Sets Aside POCSO Conviction: Why Should We Rethink Age of Consent?

Bombay High Court's Justice Bharati Dangre, in her order, pointed out:

“…merely because the statute provides punishment for an act of sexual indulgence, as the girl has not attained the age of maturity i.e. 18, when it can be specifically inferred from her conduct that she was capable of understanding the consequences of her act, I am of the opinion that the learned Special Judge has erred in convicting the appellant…”

The court further recognised that the natural feelings and changes during adolescence cannot be "stopped" by the POCSO Act, and punishing minors for consensual relationships would not be in the best interest of the child.

Although the age of consent was meant to target the sexual exploitation of children, the court said it "has created a grey area" by criminalising consensual teenage relationships.

The court also suggested that the issue should be addressed by the Parliament.

Noting that the girl was “capable of understanding the consequences of her act," the court set aside the conviction of the accused.