After Surat, Patna Court Summons Rahul Gandhi in 'Modi Surname' Case

A Patna MP/MLA court on Thursday, 30 March, asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on 12 April in connection with a case filed against him over his remark on the Modi surname.

The case dates back to 2019, when the then Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi had filed a case against Gandhi for his remarks. The leader was granted bail in the case in July 2019.

This comes after Gandhi was convicted by a Surat court over his remarks and disqualified from the Lok Sabha as an MP.