After Surat, Patna Court Summons Rahul Gandhi in 'Modi Surname' Case

Rahul Gandhi.
This comes after the Congress leader was convicted by a Surat court over his remarks and disqualified from the Lok Sabha as an MP.
A Patna MP/MLA court on Thursday, 30 March, asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on 12 April in connection with a case filed against him over his remark on the Modi surname.
The case dates back to 2019, when the then Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi had filed a case against Gandhi for his remarks. The leader was granted bail in the case in July 2019.
Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that Gandhi had abused the backward classes.
"Gandhi has been summoned for recording of statement under Section 317 CrPC. I am confident that like the court in Surat, the court here will hold him guilty and award adequate punishment (adequate punishment)", Modi said, as per news agency PTI.
"Gandhi and his party believe in dynasty politics and cannot bear the sight of an OBC, Narendra Modi, in the Prime Minister's chair. They, therefore, routinely engage in slander. Only the judiciary can effectively check this tendency," the BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP added.
(With inputs from PTI and Hindustan Times.)
