Panel of PM, Leader of Opposition and CJI to Appoint Election Commissioners: SC

(Photo: PTI)
A constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday, 2 March, ruled that the appointment of the Election Commissioners will be carried out on the advice of a committee comprising the Prime Minister, and leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha (or leader of largest opposition party), and the Chief Justice of India.
The court added that the practice will be in force until a law is made in this regard by the Parliament.
What else did the apex court say?
But why? The apex court was of the firm view that the election commission must remain “aloof” from subjugation by the executive.
The apex court also maintained that a Democracy can be successful only when all stakeholders work to maintain the purity of the election process in order to reflect the will of the people. It did, however, lament the impartiality of present-day media, reportedly saying:
"A large section of the media has abdicated its role and become partisan.”
(With inputs from Livelaw and Bar and Bench.)
