'Conversion' Woes: SC Must Not Allow Vigilantes to Interrupt Religious Choice
(Photo: Vibhushita Singh/Altered by The Quint)
“A much talking judge is an ill-tuned cymbal” said Francis Bacon. In the age of 24/7 television and social media, every comment and remark by a judge of the Supreme Court becomes a matter of intense deliberation amongst the people.
While dealing with Ashwini Upadhyay, a spokesperson of the BJP, Justice M.R. Shah was reported to have said:
These comments have been dutifully amplified by Noida noisemaker channels and have echoed through WhatsApp forwards and social media hashtags. The comments played to the popular trope that native Indic religions are under threat from Abrahamic religions.
Indeed, such fears are not new. In the constituent assembly, they were echoed by people like Lokanath Misra, who, while expressing his opinion against the propagation of religion as a fundamental right, stated that:
“If people should propagate their religion, let them do so. Only I crave, let not the Constitution put it as a fundamental right and encourage it. Fundamental rights are inalienable and once they are admitted, it will create bad blood. I therefore say, let us say nothing about rights relating to religion. Religion will take care of itself. Drop the word `'propagate' in Article 19 at least. Civilisation is going headlong to the melting pot. Let us beware and try to survive.”
The constituent assembly finally used the word ‘propagate’ advisedly, as part of the fundamental rights of Indians to profess, propagate, and practise their religions.
Despite this clear constitutional provision, it was the Congress governments of Odisha and Madhya Pradesh which first brought in laws against conversion of religions, ironically called the “Freedom of Religion” Acts.
The Odisha High Court in Mrs. Yulitha Hyde And Ors. vs State of Orissa (1972) held the Orissa Freedom of Religion Act, 1967 to be unconstitutional.
However, the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Rev. Stanislaus v. State of Madhya Pradesh (1977) upheld a similar act. Both judgments travelled in appeal to the Supreme Court, and on 17th January, 1977 a 5-judge bench of the Supreme Court upheld the Madhya Pradesh High Court judgement.
The Supreme Court ruled that the word ‘propagate’ in the Constitution of India did not include the right to convert another person to the propagator’s religion.
The court ruled:
“It has to be appreciated that the freedom of religion enshrined in the Article is not guaranteed in respect of one religion only, but covers all religions alike, and it can be properly enjoyed by a person if he exercises his right in a manner commensurate with the like freedom of persons following the other religions. What is freedom for one, is freedom for the other, in equal measure, and there can therefore be no such thing as a fundamental right to convert any person to one's own religion.”
Ever since then, it has been the conventional wisdom to assume that the Constitution permits people to profess and propagate their religion but not to convert others to their religion.
The judgement of the Supreme Court in Stanislaus is deeply problematic.
The word ‘Propagate’ is derived from ‘prɒpəɡeɪt’ which is a Latin term. While there are multiple meanings to the word, the meaning that is of significance to us is "to transmit or spread from person to person or from place to place; carry forward or onward; diffuse; extend; as propagate a report; to propagate the Christian religion", borrowed from the Century Dictionary Vol. VI.
In ADM Jabalpur, the court proceeded on the footing that fundamental rights were only a gift of the constitution and they could be suspended anytime during the emergency.
This limited view was destroyed soon after the emergency by the judgement in Maneka Gandhi v. Union Of India (1978), which expanded the scope of Article 21 linking it with Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution.
It invigorated Part III of the Constitution and made fundamental rights more than just a mere grant of privilege by the State but rather an inherent right of every citizen. In 2020, a three judge bench of the Supreme Court noted in State of U.P. versus Sudhir Kumar Singh that “ “much water has flown” since this judgement, which was delivered during the emergency when the fundamental rights of persons were suspended.”
In recent times, nine judges in the privacy case of Justice K.S. Puttaswamy and Anr. v. Union of India and Ors. (2018), have included autonomy of choice under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.
"These are some illustrations of the manner in which privacy facilitates freedom and is intrinsic to the exercise of liberty."
Further he held that “while the right to freely “profess, practice and propagate religion” may be a facet of free speech guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a), the freedom of the belief or faith in any religion is a matter of conscience falling within the zone of purely private thought process and is an aspect of liberty."
Justice Chandrachud thus stressed on the importance of the protection of privacy to ensure protection of liberty and dignity in exercising one’s freedom of religion.
Therfore, the judgment in Stanislaus is a constitutional anachronism which requires a review by the Supreme Court itself, possibly a larger bench.
In the 1951 census, Hindus comprised some 35 crores (84.1%), Muslim 3.54 crores (9.8%), Christians 83 lakhs (2.3%), and Sikhs 68.6 lakh (1.89%). This is in comparison to the most recent, though now dated, 2011 census where Hindus made up 96.63 crores (79.8%), Muslim 17.22 crores (14.2%), Christian 2.78 crores (2.3%), and Sikhs 2.08 crores (1.7%).
The differential rates of growth between Hindu and Muslim populations cannot be attributed to conversions but are more likely to be the product of other factors such as economic growth, with poorer sections being more fecund.
A choice of which religious observance to follow or tradition to adhere to is a matter of individual choice which should not affect the larger community in which the larger community has no business whatsoever. At the height of President Trump’s Muslim ban, Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright wrote “I was raised Catholic, became Episcopalian and found out later my family was Jewish. I stand ready to register as Muslim in solidarity.”
A person may have various beliefs incapable of being encapsulated in one identity. It is quite possible that a person may at times follow a particular God, turn agnostic, lapse into atheism and yet come to acknowledge spiritualism in some other tradition.
The Himachal Pradesh High Court under Justice Deepak Gupta in Evangelical Fellowship of India v. State (2012) struck down Section 4 of the HP Freedom of Religion Act in 2012 along with corresponding Rules 3 and 5 of the HP Freedom of Religion Rules, 2007 which had provided for compulsory notice to the District Magistrate thirty days prior to the intended date of conversion, failing which a fine would be imposed. The court held that, for the most part, it was the poor and downtrodden who were converted by “force, fraud or inducement”.
Another aspect was that of jurisdiction, the court pertinently asked “what if the act of conversion is legal in Delhi?”. Despite the judgment, the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh reincarnated the same laws by means of the HP Freedom of Religion Act, 2019 recently amended in 2022 with harsher punitive action. For instance, the Amendment Act of 2022 increased the maximum punishment from seven, which the Act of 2019 prescribed, to ten years imprisonment along with liability of a fine.
In a multicultural country where the majority tradition is polytheistic, a person can shift from worshipping Shiva to worshipping Vishnu, without any legal bar. However, the same person cannot shift to worshipping Allah, God almighty, Yawaheh or even the Flying Spaghetti Monster of the Pastafarains, without advance intimation to the district authorities under the Freedom of Religion laws.
The maker of the Indian Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar famously declared in Yeola in 1935 -"Though I was born a Hindu because I had no control over this, I solemnly assure you that I shall not die a Hindu.” He followed up in 1956 by converting to Buddhism shortly before his death.
Can inheritors of his constitution, become children of a lesser God, allowed to worship only those Gods, officially sanctioned by Government officer? As the great Sufi Poet Bulley Shah wrote, "O people, what business is it of yours? I know and my creator knows."
“Arrey logon tumhara kya, main jaanu mera khuda jaaney” .
(Sanjay Hegde is a senior advocate at the Supreme Court of India. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)