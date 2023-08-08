'Without Notice, Ethnic Cleansing': What HC Said on Haryana Demolitions

What we know: More than 45 illegal structures and 13-15 temporary illegal structures were bulldozed near the Nalhar Medical College on Saturday, Sub Divisional Magistrate of Nuh Ashwini Kumar said while addressing the press.The district administration said the hotel was allegedly used by rioters to pelt stones during the violence.

This came two days after around 250 shanties of "illegal immigrants" were demolished in Tauru, located in Haryana's Nuh.

The police had said the shanties belonged to alleged illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. The shanties are said to be "illegal encroachments" on Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) land for the past four years.

After considering this, the Court deemed it necessary to issue notice to the State and directed the State of Haryana to submit an affidavit enumerating the number of demolitions that have taken place in the past two weeks in both Nuh and Gurugram.

"If any such demolition is to be carried out today, it should be stopped if the procedure is not followed as per law," the order clarified.

What next? The matter will be heard next on 11 August.