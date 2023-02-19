'No Better System': Ex-CJI Lalit Explains How Collegium System is 'Near Perfect'

What else did the Ex-CJI say? According to Livelaw, the recently retired Chief Justice shared that through the course of his tenure he had seen at least 325 names (for potential appointment as judges) and said that “after a rigorous process the names are cleared”.

This process includes inputs from state government and central government and consultation with the apex court judges who are familiar with that particular High Court. After this:

“The matter then goes to central government. Their inputs are actually taken on account at earlier level but they may have something to elaborate upon. Those objections normally should come back to collegium to reconsider.”

And should the recommendations be unanimous? With regard to this, the former CJI said: