Akbar-Ramani Case Not ‘Against’ an MP, May Be Transferred: Court

Citing the top court’s directions, ACMM Vishal Pahuja, on Tuesday, 13 October, informed that only matters filed against MPs and MLAs can be listed before the Rouse House Avenue Court, where the defamation case brought on by MJ Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani was being heard so far. The Supreme Court reportedly passed such directions, earlier in September, in Ashwini Kumar vs Union of India and Others, and also asked the Chief Justices of various High Courts for an action plan pertaining to early disposal of criminal cases pending against legislators.



The defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani was brought on by an MP, and was not one against an MP. Therefore, ACMM Pahuja informed that the matter will be listed before a District and Sessions judge, on Thursday, for appropriate orders.

Incidentally, MJ Akbar’s lawyer Geeta Luthra was going to give her rebuttal, on Tuesday, to Ramani’s lawyer Rebecca John’s final arguments. Rebecca John had already concluded her final arguments in the case, on 19 September.

