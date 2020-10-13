Akbar-Ramani Case Not ‘Against’ an MP, May Be Transferred: Court

Citing the top court’s directions, ACMM Vishal Pahuja, on Tuesday, 13 October, informed that only matters filed against MPs and MLAs can be listed before the Rouse House Avenue Court, where the defamation case brought on by MJ Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani was being heard so far.
The Supreme Court reportedly passed such directions, earlier in September, in Ashwini Kumar vs Union of India and Others, and also asked the Chief Justices of various High Courts for an action plan pertaining to early disposal of criminal cases pending against legislators.
The defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani was brought on by an MP, and was not one against an MP. Therefore, ACMM Pahuja informed that the matter will be listed before a District and Sessions judge, on Thursday, for appropriate orders.
If the case is transferred, it can be expected that the final arguments will have to be made all over again.
Incidentally, MJ Akbar’s lawyer Geeta Luthra was going to give her rebuttal, on Tuesday, to Ramani’s lawyer Rebecca John’s final arguments.
Rebecca John had already concluded her final arguments in the case, on 19 September.
BACKGROUND
In a 2017 article about sexual predators in workplace, written for Vogue, Ramani had described her own ordeal of having been sexually harassed by a former boss. A year later, in the wake of the #MeToo Movement, Ramani had alleged on social media that the former boss had, in fact, been Akbar.
Akbar had subsequently filed a criminal defamation case against Ramani, asserting that Ramani’s allegations were false and that it had cost him his “stellar reputation”.
In her final arguments, John had pointed out that Ramani had pleaded “truth” as her defence, “made in good faith, in public interest, and for public good”, and had gone on to cite exceptions 1 and 9 interlinked with exception 3 to Section 499 of the Indian Penal Code.
She had also said that Rebecca John had said that Priya Ramani was being “targeted selectively” to halt the avalanche of allegations against Akbar, and addressed claims of his “impeccable reputation”.
Published: 13 Oct 2020,02:13 PM IST