Mathura Demolition: SC Asks To Maintain Status Quo, Offers Interim Relief

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 16 August, issued a directive to maintain status quo to be maintained for ten days regarding a demolition operation being conducted by railway authorities in a settlement located near the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura.

What this means: In doing so, a bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose, Sanjay Kumar, and SVN Bhatti granted interim relief to the residents in the area and issued notice in the case.

In the courtroom: This decision followed arguments presented by Senior Advocate Prashanto Chandra Sen, who expressed concerns that the petition could lose its relevance if the demolition drive were to continue. Sen informed the bench, "When we approached this court, all courts in Uttar Pradesh were closed. Taking advantage of that, the authorities have bulldozed over 100 houses. There are some 200 houses in the area. Only 70-80 are left. The whole thing will become infructuous."

Backstory: Starting 9 August, the government had initiated a demolition operation in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, reportedly demolishing approximately 135 houses in the Nai Basti settlement adjacent to the railway track near the Krishna Janmabhoomi.

These houses were deemed illegal encroachments on government land, and a joint effort involving railway officials, the district administration, and the police was carried out.

The railway authorities justified their actions by citing plans to convert the 21 km segment from Mathura to Vrindavan from narrow gauge to broad gauge, facilitating the operation of trains such as Vande Bharat.

However, the affected residents raised objections. During a three-day grace period intended for the residents to relocate with their belongings, some of them sought a stay on the demolition operation from a local court. Unfortunately, the matter could not be resolved definitively due to a lawyers' strike in Uttar Pradesh following the shooting of a lawyer.

Amidst these circumstances, a local resident named Yakub Shah filed a writ petition under Article 32, urgently requesting a hearing. Shah alleged that the demolition took place in an area predominantly inhabited by Muslims, even as a challenge to eviction notices issued in June was pending before a local court in Mathura.

Responding to Senior Advocate Prashanto Chandra Sen's request for an expedited hearing, a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had agreed to schedule the hearing for Wednesday, August 16.

