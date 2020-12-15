Maharashtra Legislature Sends Shakti Bill to Joint Committee

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday, 15 December, requested the committee to make a final draft of the Shakti Bill before the upcoming budget session of the assembly.

Devendra Fadnavis, BJP leader and the Leader of Opposition (LoP), in Maharashtra Assembly said that the government has accepted our demand to send this Bill to the Joint Select Committee. This is a very important Bill and a detailed discussion around it is a must.

As per our reports, the committee will review the Bill, which will be reintroduced in the budget session in February-March. The Bill will be introduced with the JSC report.