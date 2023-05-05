Recap: Karnataka HC On PM's Road Shows, Kerala HC On The Kerala Story

The Karnataka High Court refused to stay Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two road shows scheduled in Bengaluru this weekend ahead of the State Assembly elections.

"We would have declined indulgence on the ground that the necessary party is not arrayed as a respondent. However, petitioner fairly submitted that he does not intend to impede the events of tomorrow absolutely. What he needs is fair regulation. There are elements of public interest therefore, we did not resort to that extreme measure. With this, the petition is laid to rest," the top court said.