Legal Recap: Gangster Chhota Rajan Moves Bombay HC, An Update in BharatPe Case

Gangster Chhota Rajan has moved the Bombay High Court against makers and producers of the Netflix series 'Scoop' alleging infringement of personality rights. He has sought ₹1 as damages.

Rajan, who is presently in Tihar jail, filed the suit alleging that in the trailer of the series, the makers have made reference to Rajan by using his name, image, purported voice and other unrelated names associated with Rajan.

The series revolves around the death of a well-known crime reporter Jyotirmoy Dey who was shot dead in June 2011.