Recap: SC Closes Wrestlers' Petition, Patna HC Puts Interim Stay On Caste Survey
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
While the top court closed the proceedings in the wrestlers' sexual harassment case, the Patna High Court put an interim stay on the caste-based survey initiated by the Bihar state government.
Here are the top legal developments from Thursday, 4 May:
A Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, said it was closing the proceedings in the wrestlers' sexual harassment case, as the purpose of their plea – which was the registration of an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh – was met by the Delhi Police.
"Keeping in mind the ambit of these proceedings, we close the proceedings at this stage. If petitioners wish for something else, they can approach the magistrate or the HC in its jurisdiction," CJI DY Chandrachud said.
The Patna High Court put an interim stay on the caste-based survey initiated by the Bihar state government. The matter would be heard on 3 July next.
The Bihar government had launched the exercise in January this year and had aimed at compiling data on each family in a two-phase process. However, several petitions had been filed in the high court challenging the caste survey.
Meanwhile, the top court asked the Maharashtra government and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to respond on the bail pleas filed by, Jyoti Jagtap and Shoma Sen, accused in the Bhima Koregaon violence case.
Sen, a professor and Dalit and women's rights activist, was arrested in June 2018. Jagtap, one of the youngest accused in case, had approached the High Court after a NIA Court had rejected her bail application in February.
Yet again, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the release of the controversial film The Kerala Story or pass any orders for urgent listing of the case before the Kerala High Court.
It said that it would be improper for them to pass orders since the case was no longer before them.
A day ago, on Wedensday, the top court questioned the Centre over its move to grant a third extension to Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra.
“Is there no other person in the organisation who can do his job?” the court said.
“Can one person be so indispensable? Is there no one else in ED who is competent? What will happen post-2023, when he does retire?”
The apex court was hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the extensions granted to Mishra.
