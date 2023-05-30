Recap: Delhi HC Denies Bail To Sisodia, Allows Korean Man To Enrol As Lawyer
From the Delhi High Court denying bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia to allowing a plea by a Korean national who had sought permission to enrol as a lawyer in India, here are the top legal updates from Tuesday, 30 May:
The Delhi High Court denied bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the CBI case against him in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.
Sisodia is under judicial custody in the alleged excise policy case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate. (ED).
The Delhi High Court issued notice to its Registrar General and the Delhi government's principal secretary on a petition to decide which court will hear the minor wrestler's plea for a court-monitored probe against BJP MP and WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
While the Rouse Avenue Court deals with cases against MPs and MLAs, the Patiala House Court is the one that deals with offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court came down heavily on the practice of filling Article 32 petitions before the top court directly challenging summons or seeking bail in money laundering cases under the guise of challenging the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) .
A vacation bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Prashant Kumar Mishra, said that petitions filed under Article 32 challenging an Act and in the process seeking consequential reliefs, amounts to bypassing other available legal remedies.
The Delhi High Court allowed a plea by a Korean national, Daeyoung Jung who had sought permission to enrol as a lawyer in India.
The court directed the Bar Council of India (BCI) to allow Jung’s application for enrolment with the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD).
In a recent order, the Delhi High Court stayed income tax proceedings against public policy think tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR) after it moved a plea against notices issued by the Income Tax department.
It issued notice to and sought the response of the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Central Circle 14 and another respondent. The case is now listed on 22 November.
