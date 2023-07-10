Recap: SC Comments on Manipur Violence, Delhi HC Rules on Prof Swain's OCI Card

In the ongoing money laundering case against him, the Supreme Court has prolonged the interim bail granted on medical grounds to Satyendar Jain, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party and former cabinet minister of the Delhi government.

The division bench, consisting of Justice AS Bopanna and Justice M M Sundresh, instructed that Jain's medical reports be presented as evidence during the next hearing.

Initially, on 26 May, the Apex Court had granted Jain a six-week interim bail, enabling him to receive medical treatment at a private hospital of his preference.