Recap: Madras HC on Senthil Balaji's Release, Bombay HC on IT Rules Amendments
(Image Courtesy: Canva)
The Madras High Court, in its order, opposed the release of V Senthil Balaji, a leader from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party and said that the Enforcement Directorate was entitled to seek his custody in a case related to money laundering.
Justice CV Karthikeyan delivered the ruling in response to a habeas corpus petition filed by Balaji's wife, seeking his release. Earlier, two judges of the High Court had been unable to reach a consensus on the matter.
Justice Karthikeyan concurred with Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy's previous opinion and determined that the ED was justified in seeking custody of Balaji.
The Supreme Court issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the bail plea of Manish Sisodia, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Bela M Trivedi, and Ujjal Bhuyan also expressed concern about the medical condition of Sisodia's wife and requested him to file an interim plea for medical bail.
Justice Khanna remarked, "You can file an application for interim bail. Is she in the hospital? It is a progressive disease... I know about it."
When Senior Counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Sisodia, informed the Court about the potential of mild paralysis due to the medical condition, Justice Khanna clarified that he is well aware of the seriousness of the medical condition mentioned by the petitioner, and it is not just "mild."
The hearing for interim directions has been scheduled for 28 July.
During the hearing of several petitions against the amendments to the IT Rules, which introduced the establishment of Fact Check Units (FCUs), the Bombay High Court said that the government cannot be considered an unquestionable source of truth.
A Division Bench comprising Justices GS Patel and Neela Gokhale raised doubts about the authority of a government entity to determine falsehoods and also questioned the necessity for the government to possess such regulations.
“One may be right to say that these Rules are excessive. You cannot bring a hammer to kill an ant. But leaving this excessive part aside, I still don't understand what was the concern that necessitates this amendment,” Justice Patel said, according to Bar and Bench.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)