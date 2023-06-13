Legal Recap: Kerala HC on Live-in Relationships, Mumbai Court on Gujarat Riots

The Kerala High Court has observed that live-in relationships are not legally recognised as a marriage in India. The court said that couples who live together without getting married cannot claim it to be a marriage or seek divorce.

The court's observation comes in the wake of a petition filed by a couple who had been living together for several years. The couple had sought a divorce from the court, but the court dismissed their petition, saying that they were not legally married.

The court said that the law in India recognizes only those relationships that are solemnised in accordance with personal laws or the Special Marriage Act.

The court said that couples who live together without getting married are not entitled to the same rights and benefits as married couples. For example, they cannot claim maintenance from each other if they separate.