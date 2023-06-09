What Happened in Our Courts Today? Top 3 Updates
A special fast track court in Haryana recently sentenced two men to death convicted for the gang rape and murder of a nine year old deaf and mute girl.
The accused were charged under Section 6 of the POCSO Act (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and Sections 364 (kidnapping to murder), 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.
The court concluded that the crime was extremely brutal and barbaric, and that the victim was repeatedly raped after her hands were tied and the convicts had also burnt her eyes with beedis.
Hence, the case fell within the category of 'rarest of rare' warranting capital punishment for the accused, the Court said.
The Supreme Court overturned an Orissa High Court ruling that the Bar Council of India (BCI) cannot require people to graduate from a recognized law college in order to be admitted to the bar.
The Supreme Court's decision was based on its recent ruling which upheld the constitutionality of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE). In that case, the Supreme Court held that the AIBE is a valid means of ensuring that all lawyers have a basic level of competency.
In the Orissa High Court case, the court had held that the BCI's requirement that lawyers graduate from a recognized law college was an unnecessary restriction on the right to practice law. The Supreme Court disagreed, finding that the BCI has a legitimate interest in ensuring that lawyers have received a proper legal education.
The Supreme Court refused to urgently hear a petition challenging an "indefinite" internet shutdown in Manipur.
The Manipur government suspended internet services in the state multiple times since 3 May, when violence broke out in the state.
The violence was sparked by a Manipur High Court order that directed the state government to "consider inclusion of the Meetei/ Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe list."
The petitioners argued that the internet shutdown is a violation of their fundamental rights, including the right to freedom of speech and the right to life. They also argued that the shutdown is not necessary to maintain law and order.
A vacation bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Rajesh Bindal said that the petition will be heard by a regular bench after the court resumes its regular functioning following summer vacation. The court has been closed from 22 May until 3 July for summer vacation.
