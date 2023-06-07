Recap: Allahabad HC on Cow Slaughter Act, SC on Plea By BJP's Ashwini Upadhyay

A Supreme Court Vacation Bench, consisting of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Rajesh Bindal, requested a report from the Supreme Court registry about the last mention of Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay's petition to challenge Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and State Bank of India's (SBI) notifications.

These notifications permit the exchange of Rs. 2000 currency notes without requiring any identity proof. Advocate Upadhyay mentioned his plea against the Delhi High Court's dismissal of his PIL, seeking to permit the exchange of Rs. 2000 currency notes only with identity proof, before the Supreme Court today.

He stated that the matter was quite urgent. Justice Aniruddha Bose interrupted and asked, "Was this mentioned earlier?"

To this, Upadhyay responded, "Yes, but there were many defects at that time, we have cured the defects now..."

On 1 June, Upadhyay had mentioned the same matter before the Supreme Court vacation bench comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice KV Viswanathan. The bench had refused to entertain his urgent request, stating that it would not take up such matters during the vacations.

The bench had allowed Upadhyay to mention the matter once the Apex Court had resumed after the summer vacations.

Upon Upadhyay's submission, Justice Rajesh Bindal remarked, "The direction was given that it should be mentioned after the court reopens. How can you mention again? A coordinate bench already said to mention after the court reopens...You cannot come to a different bench..."

Justice Bose said, "We'll seek a report from the registry on this. We'll grant you the liberty to mention this on Friday."