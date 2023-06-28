Recap: Karnataka HC on Case Against Rahul Gandhi, Allahabad HC on 'Adipurush'

The Allahabad High Court continued to convey its strong disapproval of the objectionable portrayal of revered religious figures from the Ramayana, including Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman, in the film Adipurush.

"You should not touch Quran, Bible and other sacred texts. We may make it clear that it is not about any one religion. But you should not depict any religion in a bad light. The Court has no religion of its own. Our only concern is that the law and order situation should be maintained," the bench said.

The court made it clear that it maintains impartiality towards all religions and regards the sentiments of every faith with equal importance. By highlighting the court's inclusive nature, the ruling emphasised that its purpose extends beyond any specific religious affiliation.