Recap: Karnataka HC on Case Against Rahul Gandhi, Allahabad HC on 'Adipurush'
(Photo: iStock)
The Allahabad High Court continued to convey its strong disapproval of the objectionable portrayal of revered religious figures from the Ramayana, including Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman, in the film Adipurush.
"You should not touch Quran, Bible and other sacred texts. We may make it clear that it is not about any one religion. But you should not depict any religion in a bad light. The Court has no religion of its own. Our only concern is that the law and order situation should be maintained," the bench said.
The court made it clear that it maintains impartiality towards all religions and regards the sentiments of every faith with equal importance. By highlighting the court's inclusive nature, the ruling emphasised that its purpose extends beyond any specific religious affiliation.
During the proceedings at the Madras High Court, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asserted that the arrest of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji on corruption charges related to the 'cash for jobs' scam was conducted lawfully.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, informed a Bench comprising Justices Nisha Banu and D Bharatha Chakravarthy that the agency was well aware from the commencement of its investigation that Balaji's arrest would be necessary due to his non-cooperation.
The Karnataka High Court rejected the plea to dismiss a copyright infringement case against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Supriya Shrinate.
The case revolves around a complaint accusing the leaders of copyright infringement for allegedly using music from the movie KGF: Chapter 2 without proper authorisation during the Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)