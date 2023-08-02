Recap: Day 1 of Article 370 Case Hearing, SC on VHP-Bajrang Dal Rallies

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 2 August, passed a series of directions to the state governments including police authorities, in connection with the application filed before it seeking to stop the rallies by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in the Delhi-NCR region in light of the communal clashes in Nuh and Gurugram.

The directions, according to LiveLaw, are:

No hate speech against any community

No violence or damage to property

Where required, deployment of adequate police force and paramilitary force

CCTV cameras to be taken use of, video recording to be done in all sensitive areas, wherever required. Footage and videos to be preserved

