Recap: Day 1 of Article 370 Case Hearing, SC on VHP-Bajrang Dal Rallies
The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 2 August, passed a series of directions to the state governments including police authorities, in connection with the application filed before it seeking to stop the rallies by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in the Delhi-NCR region in light of the communal clashes in Nuh and Gurugram.
The directions, according to LiveLaw, are:
No hate speech against any community
No violence or damage to property
Where required, deployment of adequate police force and paramilitary force
CCTV cameras to be taken use of, video recording to be done in all sensitive areas, wherever required. Footage and videos to be preserved
"This is a historic moment in many ways. First, your lordships will analyse why history was crossed out. Whether procedure established by parliament was consistent with what democracy stands for. Whether the will of people of J&K can be silenced?"
These were the words of Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal on Wednesday, 2 August, as he made his opening arguments in front of a 5-judge Constitution Bench hearing nearly 20 petitions challenging the Union government's decision to abrogate Article 370 in August 2019.
The Supreme Court reserved its verdict on a series of pleas related to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking custody of DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister, Senthil Balaji, in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam in the state.
Both Balaji and his wife have filed separate petitions challenging a previous verdict of the Madras High Court, which had ruled in favour of the central agency.
