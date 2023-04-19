SC Sets Aside HC Order Discharging GN Saibaba, New Bench to Decide Case Afresh

Professor GN Saibaba. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 19 April, set aside a previous Bombay High Court judgment that had discharged former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in connection with a UAPA case against him for alleged Maoist links.
Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar sent the case back to the High Court for fresh consideration and suggested that the case be heard by another bench of the High Court.
"It will be open for the State to argue that sanction need not be considered once accused is convicted in such a case...We request the High Court to dispose of the appeals expeditiously, preferably within four months. It is also observed that propriety demands that on appeal, the matter be placed before another bench than that which passed impugned order," the apex court ordered, according to Bar and Bench.
The Bombay High Court had held the entire trial against Professor Saibaba to be "null and void", discharged him along with four co-accused and ordered their immediate release.
After the Maharashtra government objected, the top court subsequently held an urgent Saturday hearing and suspended the High Court's decision.
