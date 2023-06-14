Recap: Plea Against Purola Mahapanchayat, Defamation Case Verdict in Bengaluru

The Uttarakhand High Court will hear a plea against an upcoming Mahapanchayat in Purola proposed to be organised by Hindutva organisations on Thursday.

The plea was filed by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights, an NGO.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal will hear the matter. The plea was mentioned by advocate Shahrukh Alam, who told the court that certain organisations have given an ultimatum to a particular community to leave the area before the Mahapanchayat.

Alam said that there is urgency in the matter and that the Supreme Court had also granted the petitioner the liberty to approach the High Court.

The plea was earlier mentioned before the Supreme Court in the morning, but the vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah asked the petitioner to approach the High Court first. The bench also said that the petitioner should repose trust in the High Court.