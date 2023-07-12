Recap: Ex-AAP Councillor Gets Bail, SC Adjourns Umar Khalid's Bail Hearing
(Photo: iStock)
The Supreme Court adjourned the bail plea hearing of former JNU Scholar to 24 July. Khalid, who was arrested in connection to the Northeast Delhi Riots in 2020, has been behind bars for nearly three years.
The reason for adjournment: The Delhi Police sought more time to file a counter-affidavit. For more, read this.
The Delhi High Court granted bail to former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in five cases related to the Delhi riots of 2020.
However, despite this, Hussain will continue to be behind bars because of the other First Information Reports (FIRs) filed against him. These include the UAPA case, which alleges his involvement in a broader conspiracy to incite the riots.
Tahir Hussain faces a total of 11 FIRs in connection with the 2020 riots, with the UAPA case specifically accusing him and others of orchestrating a "larger conspiracy" behind the riots.
The Gujarat High Court has initiated suo motu contempt of court proceedings against Senior Advocate Percy Kavina. According to the court, Kavina reportedly used "unparliamentary" language with a sitting judge.
During the proceedings on 7 July, when Kavina was presenting his argument in a case that had been pending since 1979 before Justice Devan Desai, he purportedly employed language that was deemed to be disrespectful towards the judge.
In their order initiating suo motu action against the senior lawyer, a Division Bench comprising Justices AS Supehia and MR Mengdey stated:
"The senior counsel resorted to unparliamentary language, stating 'arre sahab, kai toh sharam rakho' (hey sir, have some shame). Besides the aforementioned expressions, we also found that he used disparaging language against the single-judge, thereby undermining the honor and dignity of this esteemed institution."
The Delhi High Court rejected a plea filed by Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh seeking a stay on the continued streaming of Dilip Kumar's film, Nyay: The Justice, based on the life of the late Bollywood actor.
The supposed 'biopic' was released in June 2021 and was reportedly streaming on an OTT platform called Lapalap Original.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)