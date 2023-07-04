Legal Recap: Uddhav Faction Moves SC, Delhi HC Rules on RBI's Rs 2000 Move

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena has approached the Supreme Court, seeking instructions to the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for a prompt decision on the pending disqualification petitions against MLAs associated with both the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction and the Thackeray faction.

This plea has been filed at a time when Ajit Pawar, a leader from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), along with eight Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) including Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal, have joined the Shinde government.

The plea submitted to the Supreme Court has been filed by Sunil Prabhu, an MLA representing the Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction).