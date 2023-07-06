Recap: SC Rules in 1996 Lajpat Nagar Blast Case, Delhi Court Summons Gehlot
AAP leader Manish Sisodia approached the Supreme Court to challenge the denial of bail by the Delhi High Court.
Sisodia is currently embroiled in the excise policy scam case and is facing charges filed against him by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
On 3 July, the Delhi High Court had refused to grant bail to Sisodia in the ED case. Prior to that, the High Court had also dismissed Sisodia's bail petition concerning the CBI case related to the same case.
Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has been summoned by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in response to a defamation complaint lodged against him by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The court has asked for Gehlot to be present on 7 August.
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Union Minister of Jal Shakti, filed a criminal defamation case against Ashok Gehlot, accusing him of making defamatory statements regarding the alleged Sanjivani scam.
The Supreme Court affirmed the conviction of two accused involved in the 1996 Lajpat Nagar bomb blast case and sentenced them to life imprisonment without remission.
Additionally, the court reinstated the convictions of two other former death row convicts who had been acquitted by the Delhi High Court. They have now been sentenced to life imprisonment for the duration of their natural lives.
The year 1996 witnessed a bomb blast that shook the Lajpat Nagar Central Market in Delhi, resulting in 13 deaths and 38 injuries. The incident also caused extensive damage to property in the area.
The Gujarat High Court has started hearing a contempt plea regarding an incident where at least four Muslim men were tied to a pole and beaten, allegedly by Gujarat police personnel in plain clothes, in Gujarat's Kheda district.
Soon, videos of these men being publicly flogged went viral on social media
The case is being heard by a bench of Justice AS Supehia and MR Mengdey.
Describing it as a 'highly sensitive issue,' the Supreme Court directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) to respond to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi. The PIL seeks guidelines to establish a conducive environment for students from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities in higher education institutions.
The case was presented before a division bench comprising Justice AS Bopanna and Justice MM Sundresh.
“Ultimately it is in the interest of the students and the parents whose children have lost their lives. In the future, atleast some care should be taken that this doesn’t happen.” Justice Bopanna told UGC.
