Recap: SC Rules in 1996 Lajpat Nagar Blast Case, Delhi Court Summons Gehlot

AAP leader Manish Sisodia approached the Supreme Court to challenge the denial of bail by the Delhi High Court.

Sisodia is currently embroiled in the excise policy scam case and is facing charges filed against him by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On 3 July, the Delhi High Court had refused to grant bail to Sisodia in the ED case. Prior to that, the High Court had also dismissed Sisodia's bail petition concerning the CBI case related to the same case.