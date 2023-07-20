Recap: Brij Bhushan Gets Regular Bail, CJI Takes Note of Shocking Manipur Video

Recap: Brij Bhushan Gets Regular Bail, CJI Takes Note of Manipur Video
(Photo: iStock)
A Gujarat Court has denied a discharge plea filed by activist Teesta Setalvad in the 2002 Godhra riots evidence fabrication case, according to a report by NDTV.
Note: If the evidence given before the Court is not sufficient to satisfy the offence and in the absence of any prima facie case against the accused, they can be discharged.
“This is the grossest of human rights violation,” Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said as the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the video in which two Kuki women were paraded naked on 4 May amid ethnic conflict in Manipur.
Addressing the Attorney General for India R Venkataramani and Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, as per Livelaw, the CJI said that they were deeply disturbed by the videos that have emerged of the incident.
“We are expressing our deep concern. It is time that the government really steps in and takes action. This is simply unacceptable."
Outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Federation's assistant secretary Vinod Tomar were granted regular bail.
Bail Conditions: The court, according to LiveLaw, directed Singh to:
Not leave the country without prior intimation of the court
Not, directly or indirectly, indulge in threat or inducement to the complainants or witnesses.
Previously on 18 July, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court had granted both Singh and Tomar interim bail. Read this for more.
The Supreme Court referred the challenge to the legal validity of the recently-promulgated Delhi Services Ordinance to a Constitution Bench. This ordinance has vested control over bureaucrats with the Central government's nominee, the Lieutenant Governor.
Previously, during a hearing a hearing on Monday, the Supreme Court expressed its inclination to refer the matter to a five-judge Constitution bench.
"For the first time they have used power conferred under clause 7 of Article 239AA to take services outside the purview of Delhi government..in a way constitution has been amended.. and we have to see is that permissible. We will hear the challenge to the ordinance by a constitution bench. We have to see by doing this can you amend the constitution?" the court had said, according to Bar and Bench.
