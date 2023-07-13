Two Contempt Cases & More: What Happened in Our Courts Today?

The Gujarat High Court closed the suo motu contempt proceedings initiated against Senior Advocate Percy Kavina. The proceedings were prompted by his use of "unparliamentary" language directed at a sitting judge of the High Court.

The Court acknowledged that the Senior Counsel had sincerely and genuinely apologised, expressing remorse without any conditions. He had also personally apologized to Justice Devan Desai, the judge who was subjected to the "disparaging language."

Considering the apology, the Court decided to discontinue the proceedings. Nevertheless, it expressed optimism that the Senior Counsel would refrain from engaging in similar conduct in the future.