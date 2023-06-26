Death Penalty Verdict, Custodial Torture Ruling: What Happened in Courts Today?

The Delhi High Court commuted the death sentence of a man who had been found guilty of kidnapping and murdering a 12-year-old child in 2009. The division bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Anish Dayal modified the trial court's original order, which had imposed the death penalty.

Instead, the bench ruled that the accused would now be subjected to rigorous imprisonment for life with no possibility of remission for a period of 20 years.

The High Court justified its decision to commute the death sentence by asserting that the case did not meet the criteria for being classified as one of the 'rarest of rare cases'. According to the Court, there was still a possibility of reforming the convict in this particular instance.