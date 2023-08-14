Legal Recap: SC Grants Protection From Coercive Action To Prof, Flags Fake News

The Supreme Court on Monday, 14 August, granted a two-week protection to Professor Kham Khan Suan Hausing, shielding him from coercive action in two criminal cases filed against him in Manipur. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra, issued this order.

The top court noted the existence of a criminal complaint against Prof. Hausing in the court of CJM Imphal, accusing him of offenses under Sections 153A, 200, 295A, 290A, 505(1), and 120B. As per the CJM's directive, summons had been issued to the petitioner. Additionally, Prof. Hausing faced an FIR lodged at the Imphal police station, alleging that he had falsified evidence to register in the electoral roll.

Senior Advocate Anand Grover, representing Prof. Hausing, appealed for similar protection for his client, drawing parallels to the case of Deeksha Dwivedi. Dwivedi had faced an FIR from Manipur police following her involvement in a fact-finding mission concerning the Manipur violence.