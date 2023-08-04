Recap: SC Stays Rahul's Conviction, Upholds Order Allowing Gyanvapi Survey
(Photo: iStock)
The Supreme Court on Friday, 4 August, stayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the criminal defamation case filed against him by BJP leader Purnesh Modi over his 2019 “Modi surname” remark.
Does this mean he will get back his seat in parliament? Read this to find out.
After the Gujarat High Court had, on 7 July, refused to stay his conviction, Gandhi had moved the top court against the order.
For more on the Supreme Court order today, read this.
The Supreme Court on Friday, 4 August, upheld the Allahabad High Court order allowing the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque premises by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
The top court however, added, that the survey has to be done via "non-invasive means."
"We order and direct that entire ASI survey shall be completed by non invasive methodology adopted by the ASI. We reiterate High Court order that there shall be no excavation at the site. The ASI survey report shall be remitted back to the High Court and be taken up for trial in the suit," the bench headed by CJI Chandrachud, said.
For more, read this.
The Supreme Court, on Friday, 4 August, adjourned the bail applications of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to 4 September, in connection with the ‘excise-policy case’.
Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is representing Sisodia, had requested the top court to consider his interim bail plea today on humanitarian grounds. Singhvi asserted that Sisodia's wife is suffering from a degenerative disease which is progressing and was admitted to hospital in June and July.
However, the bench said:
"This is a steady disease...We will take it up after some time. When we hear regular bail, we will examine."
A Delhi court, on Friday, 4 August, granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in connection with a case related to the killings of Sikhs during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi's Pul Bangash area.
The bail was granted by Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vikas Dhull, who ordered Tytler to submit a bail bond of ₹1 lakh and refrain from tampering with any evidence.
Earlier, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vidhi Gupta Anand had summoned Tytler on 26 July after taking cognisance of a chargesheet filed in the case. The court had directed him to appear before it on August 5.
The chargesheet was filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Tytler on May 20.
The case pertains to the deaths of three Sikhs, namely Thakur Singh, Badal Singh, and Guru Charan Singh. It also involves a fire incident at a Gurudwara in the Pul Bangash area on November 1, 1984.
These events occurred just a day after the assassination of the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, by her Sikh bodyguards.
According to the CBI, Tytler is accused of "inciting, instigating, and provoking" the mob, which ultimately led to the gurdwara being burned down and people losing their lives.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)