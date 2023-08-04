Recap: SC Stays Rahul's Conviction, Upholds Order Allowing Gyanvapi Survey

The Supreme Court on Friday, 4 August, stayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the criminal defamation case filed against him by BJP leader Purnesh Modi over his 2019 “Modi surname” remark.

After the Gujarat High Court had, on 7 July, refused to stay his conviction, Gandhi had moved the top court against the order.

