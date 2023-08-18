Recap: SC Adjourns Umar Khalid's Bail Hearing, Court Pulls Up Delhi Police
Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid, who has been in custody since September 2020, as part of the ongoing investigation into the larger conspiracy behind the Delhi riots, had his bail hearing adjourned by the Supreme Court. The case pertains to his alleged involvement in the communal violence that erupted in February 2020 in the national capital.
A bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela Trivedi presided over Khalid's special leave petition, which aimed to challenge the Delhi High Court's decision to deny him bail last year.
When the proceedings commenced, Justice Bose informed Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, Khalid's legal representative, that the matter would have to be scheduled for hearing on non-miscellaneous days, specifically Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.
Agreeing with Justice Bose's proposal, Sibal concurred, resulting in the rescheduling of the hearing for two weeks from now.
While hearing the petitions challenging the Bihar government's caste-based survey, the Supreme Court questioned the potential implications of the move on the right to privacy as enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution.
The top court deliberated whether the release of cumulative data, rather than individual participant's personal data, by the government could impact privacy rights. Justice Sanjiv Khanna further queried whether conducting a caste survey in a state like Bihar, where neighbours are already acquainted with each other's castes, could be construed as a breach of participants' privacy.
A bench composed of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti heard a plea presented by non-governmental organisations, namely Youth for Equality and Ek Soch Ek Prayas. The plea contested the Patna High Court's decision to uphold the Bihar government's caste-based survey.
After hearing arguments briefly, the top court adjourned the hearing for Monday, 21 July.
Releasing three individuals linked to the 2020 North-East Delhi riots case, a Delhi Court expressed suspicion over the conduct of the investigating officer from the Delhi Police. The court noted the potential manipulation of evidence and the apparent filing of chargesheets in a premeditated and mechanised manner.
“It is worth to mention here that this order of discharge is being passed on account of realizing that the reported incidents were not properly and completely investigated and that the chargesheets were filed in predetermined, mechanical and erroneous manner, with subsequent actions to only cover up the initial wrong actions,” Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala of Karkardooma Courts said.
The judge opted referred the case back to the Delhi Police, urging a comprehensive review of the investigative process. The judge emphasised the need for subsequent actions to be taken in accordance with the law and to ensure a proper and logical resolution of the grievances presented.
“…instead of having a grave suspicion against the accused persons for their involvement in the alleged incidents as reported by four complainants as well as for their involvement in the incidents as observed by ASI Surender Pal in the rukka, I am having suspicion for IO having manipulated the evidence in the case, without actually investigating the reported incidents properly,” the court said.
In the aftermath of this review, the judge ordered the discharge of Akil Ahmad, also known as Papad, Rahish Khan, and Irshad. These individuals had faced allegations of involvement in rioting, unlawful assembly, and acts of vandalism during the tumultuous events of the riots.
