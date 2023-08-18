Recap: SC Adjourns Umar Khalid's Bail Hearing, Court Pulls Up Delhi Police

Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid, who has been in custody since September 2020, as part of the ongoing investigation into the larger conspiracy behind the Delhi riots, had his bail hearing adjourned by the Supreme Court. The case pertains to his alleged involvement in the communal violence that erupted in February 2020 in the national capital.

A bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela Trivedi presided over Khalid's special leave petition, which aimed to challenge the Delhi High Court's decision to deny him bail last year.

When the proceedings commenced, Justice Bose informed Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, Khalid's legal representative, that the matter would have to be scheduled for hearing on non-miscellaneous days, specifically Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Agreeing with Justice Bose's proposal, Sibal concurred, resulting in the rescheduling of the hearing for two weeks from now.