Recap: Bhima Koregaon Case in SC, Constable Seeking Sex Reassignment Surgery

Legal Recap: Bhima Koregaon Case, Constable Seeking Sex Reassignment Surgery
(Photo: iStock)
The Supreme Court agreed to consider the interim bail application filed by Shoma Sen, an English professor and one of the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case. The basis for her plea is her worsening health.
The bench, comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and SVN Bhatti, was overseeing a petition challenging an earlier order from the Bombay High Court dated January 17.
Sen has been in custody since June 2018, facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Her arrest stems from her alleged involvement in the 2018 caste-based violence at Bhima Koregaon in Pune, as well as her purported connections with the Communist Party of India (Maoists).
"There is no reason for her to be in custody. She has been inside for more than five years. The trial has not begun yet. Even charges have not been framed," her lawyer told the top court today.
While issuing notice on her plea, the apex court adjourned the hearing till 4 October.
The Allahabad High Court issued a directive to the State Director General of Police (DGP), urging the disposal of an application submitted by a police constable seeking approval for Sex Reassignment Surgery (SRS) and adding that a person has a "constitutionally recognised right to get his/her gender changed though surgical intervention."
"One should not have any doubt that if a person suffers from gender dysphoria and except for physical structure, her feeling and also the traits of opposite sex so much so that such a person takes a complete misalignment of her personality with physical body, such a person does possess a constitutionally recognised right to get his/her gender changed though surgical intervention," the order said, according to Bar and Bench.
The petitioner, a constable with the Uttar Pradesh Police, had approached the court with a claim of experiencing gender dysphoria and had requested that they be allowed to undergo Sex Reassignment Surgery.
The Madras High Court issued a directive to the Tamil Nadu government, urging them to take necessary measures to introduce reservation for members of the transgender community in local body elections.
Justice SM Subramaniam further instructed the authorities of Cuddalore district to remove the panchayat president and other members from the Nainarkuppam village panchayat. This decision was prompted after they passed a resolution and corresponded with the district collector, requesting the annulment of land allocated by the State government to transgender folks in their village.
Notably, the High Court took up the matter when the panchayat president himself approached the Court, claiming that his appeal against the transgender folks was being disregarded by the authorities.
“More so, Transgender persons have a Right to Reservation, owing to the fact that they are socially Backward Class. It is the right time, the State of Tamil Nadu initiate steps to provide reservations to Transgender persons in the local body elections as a welfare measure with a view to include the Transgender in a mainstream society and for their democratic participation,” the order said, according to Bar and Bench.
