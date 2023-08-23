Recap: Bhima Koregaon Case in SC, Constable Seeking Sex Reassignment Surgery

The Supreme Court agreed to consider the interim bail application filed by Shoma Sen, an English professor and one of the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case. The basis for her plea is her worsening health.

The bench, comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and SVN Bhatti, was overseeing a petition challenging an earlier order from the Bombay High Court dated January 17.

Sen has been in custody since June 2018, facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Her arrest stems from her alleged involvement in the 2018 caste-based violence at Bhima Koregaon in Pune, as well as her purported connections with the Communist Party of India (Maoists).

"There is no reason for her to be in custody. She has been inside for more than five years. The trial has not begun yet. Even charges have not been framed," her lawyer told the top court today.

While issuing notice on her plea, the apex court adjourned the hearing till 4 October.