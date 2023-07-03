Recap: SC To Start Hearing Article 370 Abrogation Case, No Bail for Sisodia
(Photo: iStock)
A Constitution Bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, is set to hear a group of nearly 20 petitions challenging the Central government's abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.
This move, which occurred nearly four years ago in 2019, stripped the former State of Jammu & Kashmir of its special status. Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant also serve on this Bench. The Supreme Court has scheduled the case for directions on July 11.
The Delhi government faced criticism from the Supreme Court for the delayed implementation of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS) project.
A Bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul was informed by the Delhi government that it was facing challenges in allocating funds for the project.
The Court raised concerns about the government's inability to secure funds for a project aimed at improving transportation efficiency, especially considering that funds had been allocated for advertisements.
The Court questioned the government's priorities, asking why they had funds for advertisements but not for a project crucial to ensuring smooth transportation.
Consequently, the Court directed the Delhi government to provide a detailed account of its expenditure on advertisements for the RRTS over the past three financial years.
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, along with AAP leader Vijay Nair, Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally, and Pernod Ricard employee Benoy Babu, were denied bail by the Delhi High Court in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, presiding over the case, rejected the bail pleas of the aforementioned individuals. The High Court had previously denied Sisodia's bail application in a related case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as well as his interim bail requests.
The Supreme Court sought a "detailed status report" from the Manipur government regarding the "situation on the ground" amid the ongoing ethnic violence in the state.
"Let’s have an updated status report from the SG. We are not adjourning it by a long time. So we want to know what steps have been taken on the ground. Give us a detailed status report," Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said orally.
CJI Chandrachud also fixed the next date for hearing on 10 July, as per The Indian Express.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)