Law Minister Questions SC Collegium Again, This Time Uses Video by Ex-HC Judge

High government functionaries, like the union law minister and the Vice President, have recently been making repeated remarks on the functioning of the apex court, as well as the mode of appointment of judges.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/Altered by The Quint)
Sharing a video clip of a former Delhi High Court judge making critical remarks about the system of appointing judges, Union Law Minister Kirin Rijiju on Monday, 23 January tweeted:
But what was the video about? In a media interview, former Delhi High Court judge RS Sodhi had reportedly alleged that the Supreme Court had “hijacked” the constitution by retaining the power to appoint judges.
The apex court collegium too, recently, reiterated their proposal for appointment of five lawyers as apex court judges, even publicising the Centre’s objections to those candidates. Some of the government’s objections included reasons like the candidate being openly gay, or sharing an article that is allegedly critical of the prime minister.
