Law Minister Questions SC Collegium Again, This Time Uses Video by Ex-HC Judge

“Actually majority of the people have similar sane view," the law minister said sharing Justice RS Sodhi's video.
High government functionaries, like the union law minister and the Vice President, have recently been making repeated remarks on the functioning of the apex court, as well as the mode of appointment of judges.

Sharing a video clip of a former Delhi High Court judge making critical remarks about the system of appointing judges, Union Law Minister Kirin Rijiju on Monday, 23 January tweeted:

“Actually majority of the people have similar sane views. It's only those people who disregard the provisions of the Constitution and mandate of the people think that they are above the Constitution of India.”
But what was the video about? In a media interview, former Delhi High Court judge RS Sodhi had reportedly alleged that the Supreme Court had “hijacked” the constitution by retaining the power to appoint judges.

“After ‘hijacking’, they said that we will appoint (the judges) ourselves and the government will have no role in it.”
(Retired) Justice RS Sodhi

Why does this matter? High government functionaries, like the union law minister and the Vice President, have recently been making repeated remarks on the functioning of the apex court, as well as the mode of appointment of judges.

The apex court collegium too, recently, reiterated their proposal for appointment of five lawyers as apex court judges, even publicising the Centre’s objections to those candidates. Some of the government’s objections included reasons like the candidate being openly gay, or sharing an article that is allegedly critical of the prime minister.

