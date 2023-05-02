Delhi Riots: SC Dismisses Appeal By Police Against Bail To Devangana & Others

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 2 May, dismissed an appeal by the Delhi Police against the Delhi High Court order granting bail to student activists Devangana Kalita, Asif Iqbal Tanha, and Natasha Narwal in the Delhi Riots ‘Larger Conspiracy’ Case.

The three activists were released on bail from the Tihar Jail after 13 months of imprisonment on 17 June 2021.

But the Delhi Police had subsequently challenged the order granting them bail.

Noting that that the accused had been out on bail for two years, the top court said, according to LiveLaw:

"While issuing notice we observed that the impugned judgment shall not be treated as a precedent. The idea was to protect the State against the use of the judgment to enunciate the law in a bail matter. The accused have been enlarged on bail for 2 years.We find no reason to keep this matter alive."