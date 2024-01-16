Shahi Idgah Case: Supreme Court Stays Allahabad High Court's Survey Order

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 16 January, stayed Allahabad High Court's order to appoint a court commissioner for survey of Mathura's Shahi-Idgah mosque premises.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The survey was ordered by the High Court in relation to the long-standing Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid case.
The mosque stands adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.
The bench, comprising of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, stayed the order till the next hearing before the apex court. However, the order stated that the proceedings before the High Court can continue.
The Supreme Court was hearing the plea filed by the Mosque committee challenging the High Court order.
