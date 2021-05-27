Judges Will Now Get Priority Vaccination: Delhi Govt to HC

On Thursday, 27 May, the Delhi government submitted before the Delhi High Court that it has declared judicial officers as frontline workers for the purpose of priority vaccination.
The order has come in a petition moved by the Delhi Judicial Officers Association raising concerns with respect to the health facilities at their disposal. Out of many demands, the DJOA had pleaded before the court to direct the Delhi government to declare judicial officers as frontline workers.
On the issue of ex-gratia compensation, Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan, who appeared for the association, said that the same is under consideration by the Delhi government.
Krishnan further informed the court that pursuant to the court's order, the Principal Secretary (law), Delhi government had been appointed as central nodal officer to address the medical needs of judicial officers suffering from COVID-19.
He also stated that the committee appointed by the Chief Justice of the High Court, headed by Justice Mukta Gupta and comprising Justices Navin Chawla and Prathiba M Singh had issued directions in relation to expenditure incurred on treatment of judicial officers.
The court noted that the decisions taken by this committee pertained to court staff of the High Court and district courts as well.
Advocate Tanvir Ahmed Mir, who had also preferred a petition similar to that of the association, urged the court to consider passing directions for reimbursement of expenditure incurred by judicial officers in non-empallened hospitals.
The court, however, refused to pass any "blanket order" on reimbursement at this stage and clarified that such an exercise had to be done on a case-to-case basis.
The court observed that there were case laws on reimbursement of medical expenses for government officers in case of non-empanelled hospitals.
Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government, informed that there was a system in place to deal with the issue of reimbursement and claims of judicial officers also would be decided accordingly.
(With inputs from Bar & Bench)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined