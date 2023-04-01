Jan Vishwas Bill: No Jail for Reading Someone Else's Letter, But Concerns Linger

This bill barely “makes a dent in the landscape of laws that use criminal provisions for compliance,” Naveed Mehmood Ahmad, who has worked extensively on decriminalisation, pointed out in a piece for Vidhi Centre For Legal Policy.

“While this bill only seeks to amend 42 laws, there are approximately 400 central laws that have criminal provisions. Many of these laws criminalise and provide jail terms for mere non-compliance of procedures or trivial acts/omissions," he added.

For instance, committing cowardice is punishable by up to 3 months of imprisonment (Under the Police Act, 1861). The law, however, does not define what ‘cowardice’ is.

Multiple laws similar to the Police Act, criminalise rather ambiguous acts and are yet to be decriminalised, Ahmad explained.

This problem arises, according to him, because the government, with this bill has only focused on "ease of doing business" as a motivation for decriminalisation.

"Freeing ourselves from the colonial mindset seems to be a distant dream. More so with the decriminalisation conversation being undermined by the ease of doing business push. A summary decriminalisation exercise must not replace a sustained effort to make India’s criminal law making practices more responsible, informed and principled," Ahmad added.