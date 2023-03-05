Every Family in J&K To Get Unique ID: 6 Reasons Why Experts Say This Is Worrying

The new card will be linked to the Aadhaar and the bank account of the head of the family.

While Aadhaar includes information about an individual, the family ID card, if implemented, will link details about families including name, age, qualifications, income, employment status and marital status, among other details.

With all of this information, databases of this type end up having a “360 degree view” of residents, according to cyber security expert Anand Venkat.

This is exactly what leads to surveillance, he added.

“Put simply, profiling is surveillance,” Venkat wrote in his blog.

For example, once this programme is implemented, the government, will not only know your religion, but will also know whether or not your entire family is from the same religious community. At the same time, it will know about the neighbourhood you reside in. With the help of the large-scale database, it will be able to piece together the approximate religious profile of your entire neighbourhood.

This can, by and by, lead to targeting of specific neighbourhoods (based on those whole live there) for intensified facial recognition and policing, based on the negative traits attributed to the said population by the authorities, Vikas Saxena, an independent tech & policy researcher, explained in conversation with The Quint.