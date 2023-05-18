SC Permits 'Jallikattu' in TN, Says Judiciary Can't Differ From Govt On This

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 18 May, upheld the constitutional validity of the amendments made by Tamil Nadu to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCA Act), and in doing so permitted Jallikattu.

It also upheld the validity of state amendments made to the PCA in Karnataka and Maharashtra, thereby allowing Kambala and bull-cart racing there too.

A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court dismissed a batch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of these amendments.

(This is a breaking news story. Will be updated with more details.)