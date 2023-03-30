'Shoddy Investigation': HC Acquits Four Convicts In 2008 Jaipur Blast Case

The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday, 30 March, acquitted all four convicts in the 2008 serial Jaipur blast case and upheld the acquittal of fifth accused on grounds of the prosecution not being able to establish the chain of the circumstances proving their guilt.

A number of explosions took place in Jaipur on 13 May 2008 which led to 71 people dying and 185 people being injured. Following this, eight FIRs were registered and a day later, TV Channels claimed to have received an email in which Indian Mujahideen is said to have taken responsibility of the blasts.

"We therefore deem it proper, in interest of society, justice and morality, to direct the Director General of Police, Rajasthan, to initiate appropriate enquiry/disciplinary proceedings against the erring officers of the investigating team," the division bench said, according to LiveLaw.