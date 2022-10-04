NCP Leader Anil Deshmukh Gets Bail in ED Case: Here’s All You Need To Know

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday, 4 October, granted bail to former Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case against him being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Deshmukh was arrested on 1 November 2021 by the ED in a case involving alleged extortion and money laundering charges, which were made against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

So, why was he given bail? Does this mean he walks free? What are more details in the case about him?

We answer.