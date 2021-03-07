When Does a Cyber Attack Become an ‘Act of War’?

Recorded Future, a US-based firm, has reported that Chinese state-sponsored actors may have used malware to target India’s power grid system and seaports. According to the New York Times, which broke this story, Recorded Future has claimed in its report that the 12 October 2020 grid failure in Mumbai, may have been caused by this malware.

This report has come in the backdrop of escalating border tensions between India and China, which actually led to a deadly skirmish at the Line of Actual Control (LOAC) in June 2020. As there’s a history of hostility between the two nations, the legality of such cyberattacks becomes a serious question. Are these cyberattacks a part of a larger armed conflict or a means to unleash an armed attack? Can these cyberattacks be attributed to the ongoing conflict between the two sovereign nations?

Most importantly, can India interpret such attacks as an ‘act of war’ to legitimise ‘retaliation' under the law on armed conflict?