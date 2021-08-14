In India, Unmarried Girls Don't Indulge in Carnal Activities for Fun: Madras HC

The court was hearing a case where it was alleged that the accused had committed rape on the prosecutrix on the pretext of marriage. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered in the case under Section 376 (Rape) and Section 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the Indian Penal Code and various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The counsel for applicant/accused submitted that his client and the prosecutrix had an affair for two years and that the prosecutrix entered into a physical relationship with the applicant on her own free will as she is aged around 21 years. She falsely stated that the incident took place around three years ago, he added.