In India, Unmarried Girls Don't Indulge in Carnal Activities for Fun: Madras HC

On August 14, while rejecting a bail petition, the Madras High Court observed that in India, girls don't indulge in "carnal activities" for fun without the assurance of marriage.
"India has not reached that level yet where girls would indulge in carnal activities for fun," the court said.
The Bench of Justice Subodh Abhyankar further said, "A boy who is entering into a physical relationship with a lass must realize that his actions have consequences and should be ready to face the same (sic)."
The court was hearing a case where it was alleged that the accused had committed rape on the prosecutrix on the pretext of marriage. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered in the case under Section 376 (Rape) and Section 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the Indian Penal Code and various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The counsel for applicant/accused submitted that his client and the prosecutrix had an affair for two years and that the prosecutrix entered into a physical relationship with the applicant on her own free will as she is aged around 21 years. She falsely stated that the incident took place around three years ago, he added.
On the other hand, counsel for the state submitted that no case for grant of bail is made out as the applicant had repeatedly committed rape on the prosecutrix on the pretext of marriage since October 2018.
Further, it was highlighted that he refused to marry her and informed her on June 1 that his marriage was fixed to some other person. Following this, the prosecutrix attempted to commit suicide by consuming phenyl, but ultimately survived.
(With Inputs From Bar & Bench)
