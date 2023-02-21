In a First, Supreme Court To Begin Live Transcription of Its Hearings

How will it work? A screen, facing the lawyers, with the live transcription of the hearing was placed in court room 1 (CJI's court). Additionally, the top court will put up transcripts of oral arguments on its website.

The transcription service is being done by TERES, a company which has been providing this facility to arbitration practitioners.

Earlier, in her plea seeking live-streaming of important cases, Senior Advocate Indira Jaising recommended allowing audio transcripts of hearings for archival. In January this year, a Bench headed by CJI Chandrachud had taken these suggestions on record.

In another move, the Kerala High Court has started to make its judgments available in Malayalam as well.

(With inputs from LiveLaw and Bar and Bench)